Ukraine has become a proxy war between Russia and the West: Venkatesh Varma, former Indian ambassador to Moscow

Pranay Sharma
Feb 22, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

Varma feels that the current stalemate in the war will be broken with Russia gaining the upper hand.

Venkatesh Varma, former Indian ambassador to Moscow

Note to readers: This is the first in a series of interviews with strategic experts on the implications of Russia's war on Ukraine that's ongoing for a year.

Contrary to what was believed, the Ukraine conflict did not turn out to be a short war. It is now entering its second year without any serious attempt by the contending parties to prepare for negotiations to bring it to an end. The long war has disrupted the supply of energy, food and other essential items affecting the global economy and bringing misery and hardship to the poor and developing countries. In the coming days, the war is likely to intensify, worsening an already bad situation. India has been consistent in its call for the cessation of violence and an early return to the talks-table to restore peace and normalcy.

D.B. Venkatesh Varma was a member of the Indian Foreign Service from 1988 to 2021. He is one of the best-known Russian experts in India. As a career diplomat, he has served thrice in Moscow, including as India’s ambassador to the Russian Federation until October 2021. He spoke to Pranay Sharma about the Ukraine war and how the conflict is likely to pan out in the coming days.