    Ukraine governor warns of toxic acid leak

    Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said a Russian air strike on Sievierodonetsk hit a tank with nitric acid at a chemical factory, causing a massive leak of its fumes.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST
    Ukraine’s successes on the battlefield have prompted an almost triumphalist mood in some parts of Washington in recent weeks (Image: AFP)

    Ukraine's successes on the battlefield have prompted an almost triumphalist mood in some parts of Washington in recent weeks (Image: AFP)


    A regional Ukrainian governor on Tuesday said the Russian bombardment has caused a leak of toxic nitric acid from an industrial facility.


    Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said a Russian air strike on Sievierodonetsk hit a tank with nitric acid at a chemical factory, causing a massive leak of its fumes.


    He posted a picture of a huge rose cloud hanging over the city and urged residents not to leave their homes and wear gas masks or make improvised masks from fabric soaked in soda solution.


    Sievierodonetsk has been the focus of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas.

    It has come under intensive artillery barrage and airstrikes as the Russian forces fought Ukrainian troops for control of the city in violent street battles.

    first published: Jun 1, 2022 06:24 am
