    Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba says US promised more help to resist Russia

    Reuters
    March 01, 2022 / 06:42 AM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    (Image: AFP)

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday morning that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had offered his country, which is under attack from its neighbour Russia, more support in the form of sanctions and weapons.

    "In our call, Secretary Blinken affirmed that the U.S. support for Ukraine remains unfaltering," Kuleba said on Twitter. "I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia's assault we need more sanctions and weapons. Secretary assured me of both. We coordinated further steps."
    Reuters
    Tags: #Dmytro Kuleba #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 06:42 am

