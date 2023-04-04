Ukraine destroys 14 out of 17 drones Russia launched overnight: Military

Ukrainian defence forces destroyed 14 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, Ukraine's military said on Tuesday, with 13 drones destroyed over the Odesa region in the country's southwest.

"In total, up to 17 launches of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks were recorded, presumably from the eastern coast area of the Sea of Azov," the command said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's South military command said one drone hit an enterprise in the Odesa region, causing a fire, which was eliminated by the morning.

"According to preliminary information, there were no human losses," the command said in a statement.