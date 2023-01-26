 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Ukraine declares air raid alert, air defences shoot down missiles

Reuters
Jan 26, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

Two missiles were spotted over the territory of the Mykolaiv region, its governor, Vitaly Kim, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Representative image

Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country on Thursday, and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles.

Two missiles were spotted over the territory of the Mykolaiv region, its governor, Vitaly Kim, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Missiles are flying inside the territory of Ukraine. At least two northwest through Mykolaiv region," he said.

Officials told the public to take shelter.