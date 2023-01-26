English
    Ukraine declares air raid alert, air defences shoot down missiles

    Reuters
    January 26, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST
    Representative image

    Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country on Thursday, and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles.

    Two missiles were spotted over the territory of the Mykolaiv region, its governor, Vitaly Kim, said on the Telegram messaging app.

    "Missiles are flying inside the territory of Ukraine. At least two northwest through Mykolaiv region," he said.

    Officials told the public to take shelter.