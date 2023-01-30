English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: LIVE: Tech Mahindra Q3 Results | Management Commentary
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ukraine corruption scandals test West's resolve in supporting war against Russia

    If more allegations surface, western nations could face a very tough challenge in convincing their respective domestic audience to make sacrifices in their lifestyle to support Ukraine.

    Pranay Sharma
    January 30, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
    The corruption scandals have led to a major political shake-up in Ukraine leading to either the sacking or resignation of several ministers and senior officials of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.

    The corruption scandals have led to a major political shake-up in Ukraine leading to either the sacking or resignation of several ministers and senior officials of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.

    The United States and the European Union, the biggest backers of Ukraine, are in a spot following a series of corruption scandals that came to light in the country last week as this could jeopardise their effort to step up support for Kyiv to deal with a Spring offensive by Russia.

    The corruption scandals have led to a major political shake-up in Ukraine leading to either the sacking or resignation of several ministers and senior officials of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.

    While Washington said it had no evidence that western funds were being misused, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price promised there would be "rigorous monitoring" to ensure American assistance was not diverted.

    The scandal broke out at a time when Ukraine was negotiating with Germany and the US for the supply of their sophisticated battle tanks—Leopard 2 and M1 Abrams, to deal with Moscow’s offensive in the coming weeks.