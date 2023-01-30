Ukraine corruption scandals test West's resolve in supporting war against Russia

The corruption scandals have led to a major political shake-up in Ukraine leading to either the sacking or resignation of several ministers and senior officials of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.

The United States and the European Union, the biggest backers of Ukraine, are in a spot following a series of corruption scandals that came to light in the country last week as this could jeopardise their effort to step up support for Kyiv to deal with a Spring offensive by Russia.

While Washington said it had no evidence that western funds were being misused, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price promised there would be "rigorous monitoring" to ensure American assistance was not diverted.

The scandal broke out at a time when Ukraine was negotiating with Germany and the US for the supply of their sophisticated battle tanks—Leopard 2 and M1 Abrams, to deal with Moscow’s offensive in the coming weeks.

The fact that Germany and the US gave up their long reluctance and agreed to supply the battle tanks to Ukraine only days after the political shake-up led to speculation that Berlin and Washington had withheld their decision on the tanks to pressurise Kyiv to clean up the system.

The corruption scandals

The investigation related to the corruption has led to the resignations and sackings of President Zelenskyy’s deputy chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy defence minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov. five governors of frontline provinces, four deputy ministers and two members of the president’s ruling Servant of the People party in parliament.

The Ukrainian deputy prosecutor general Oleksiy Symonenko also stepped down after it was revealed that he went on vacation to Spain over the New Year when many in the country were struggling through winter with limited electricity because of Russian attacks.

Zelensky has since banned public officials from travelling abroad for anything other than work.

A series of investigative stories in the local media revealed wide-scale corruption in the government including one in which the defence ministry had signed a $350 million contract with a catering company to pay wildly inflated prices for food going to the Ukrainian troops.

The prices were found to be three times higher than in supermarkets in Kyiv.

The story of overpriced eggs and gherkins set off alarm bells for Ukrainians, who have donated about $500 million of their own money to the army.

The article came out on the same day that Vasyl Lozynskiy, the deputy minister of infrastructure, was arrested for allegedly taking a $400,000 kickback in a case relating to the procurement of generators and other equipment.

He was sacked the next day.

Other investigative stories revealed how criminals had defrauded the ministry of defence in a case involving flak jackets that were paid for but never delivered.

While there were also reports about the company of a senior official's personal trainer allegedly receiving millions of pounds since the full-scale invasion and how President Zelensky's deputy head of office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, moved his family to the mansion of a well-known property developer.

Ukrainian investigative journalists had photographed Zelenskyy’s deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, on more than one occasion driving a flashy new Porsche worth $100,000 and a sport utility vehicle donated by General Motors for the use of delivering humanitarian assistance last autumn.

He resigned only after public outrage and Zelenskyy’s promise that heads would roll.

“I want it to be clear, things won’t be the same anymore,” Zelensky said in a televised address in the wake of the corruption scandal, indicating his zero-tolerance approach to graft.

The country’s bid to become an EU member state will depend on credible rule of law and anti-corruption reforms.

However, questions are raised why he did not react earlier to the corruption of his close aides.

Zelensky, a popular comedian in a television show who had no previous political experience, had swept to power in 2019 on the plank of cleaning up the Ukrainian system of corruption.

Corruption galore

Some argue that the Ukrainian civil society was reluctant to cause a public outcry to avoid harming the government at a time when it was at war with Russia.

The expose and mass protests could present Ukraine as a corrupt place to make western backers reluctant to back the government. It could also be used by Russia against the government.

In Transparency International’s most recent Corruption Perceptions Index published just before Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24 last year, Ukraine ranked 122nd out of 180 countries.

But its corruption has a long history and was known from the time when Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and its economy shifted from the former communist leadership in Moscow to private networks of ownership defined by intimidation, cronyism and crime.

Observers say that US President George H.W. Bush’s 1991 visit to Kyiv and encouragement for it to adopt the free market ended up with backdoor deals and power grabs as high up as the president's office.

The West's dilemma

The western backers had highlighted the ongoing war as a contest between Ukrainian democracy against Russian autocracy as they sought support for Kyiv’s victory.

But the revelation of the past days showing Ukraine as a highly corrupt country is likely to weaken the resolve of many backers to continue support in a prolonged war with Russia.

On the other hand, neither the US nor the EU leadership is in a position to abandon their support to Zelensky at this juncture when Ukraine is gearing up to match Moscow’s renewed offensive.

For now, they may have to swallow the bitter pill and keep up their support for Ukraine.