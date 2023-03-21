 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine conflict to dominate Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping talks

Mar 21, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

Xi's three-day visit to Moscow is a major coup for Putin -- and comes days after a war crimes tribunal in The Hague issued a warrant for the Russian president's arrest over accusations of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Sputnik: REUTERS/File)

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were set to hold a second day of talks on Tuesday, as the internationally isolated Russian leader said he was open to discussing China's proposals on the fighting in Ukraine.

On Monday, Putin and Xi held four and a half hours of talks, calling each other "dear friend."

In a rare move, Putin escorted Xi to his car after the talks, and the two were seen smiling together.