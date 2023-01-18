 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine closer to receiving modern Western battle tanks, more Patriots

Reuters
Jan 18, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

Ukraine says the tanks would give its troops the mobile firepower to drive Russian troops out in decisive battles.

Ukraine has taken a step closer to winning approval for German-made modern battle tanks to confront invading Russian forces and has secured a pledge of more Patriot defence missiles as its allies appear ready to rally for the next phase of the war.

Ukraine has relied primarily on Soviet-era T-72 tank variants. Germany's Leopard 2 tank, operated by armies in about 20 countries, is regarded as one of the West's best. The tank weighs more than 60 tons, has a 120mm smoothbore gun and can hit targets at a distance of up to five km.

Ukraine says the tanks would give its troops the mobile firepower to drive Russian troops out in decisive battles. Germany has been the West's biggest holdout on pledging tanks but a Cabinet minister said on Tuesday the issue would be the first to be decided by new defence minister Boris Pistorius.

He will host U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday ahead of a meeting on Friday of dozens of defence ministers at Ramstein air base in Germany.

Western countries have provided a steady supply of weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded last Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" to protect its security because its neighbour grew increasingly close to the West.

Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to grab territory and to erase the independence of a fellow ex-Soviet republic.