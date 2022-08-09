Ukraine claims attack on Russian air base in Crimea

(Representative image: Reuters)

An explosion rocked a key Russian air base on the Kremlin-occupied Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday, sending up a huge plume of smoke, killing at least one person and sowing confusion over what exactly had happened.

A senior Ukrainian military official with knowledge of the situation said that Ukrainian forces were behind the attack. A spokesperson for the Kremlin-installed leader of Crimea confirmed that there had been an explosion but asked residents to refrain from jumping to conclusions about its cause.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement only that the explosion was caused by the detonation of aviation ordinance at the Saki air base. Local officials later said at least one person was killed and five were wounded.

Russian and occupation authorities did not speculate publicly about the possibility of a Ukrainian attack. The senior Ukrainian official, however, took credit for it.

“This was an air base from which planes regularly took off for attacks against our forces in the southern theater,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters. The official would not disclose the type of weapon used in the attack, saying only that “a device exclusively of Ukrainian manufacture was used.”

A Ukrainian attack on Russian forces in the Crimean Peninsula would represent a significant escalation in the war and an embarrassment for President Vladimir Putin of Russia, who often speaks of the territory, which he illegally annexed in 2014, as if it were hallowed ground. Ukraine possesses few weapons that can reach the peninsula, aside from aircraft that would risk being shot down immediately by Russia’s heavy air defenses in the region.

Last month, a small explosive device delivered by drone blew up at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, injuring six but causing little damage. Russia blamed Ukrainian forces for the attack, but Ukrainian officials vociferously denied it.

Shortly after the explosion occurred Tuesday, the leader of Crimea’s occupation government, Sergei Aksyonov, arrived at the scene. Standing in front of a large black plume of smoke, he said that a 3-mile perimeter had been erected around the site of the base to protect residents.

“Among the local population, no one has sought medical attention,” he said. “Please, I asked you to believe only official information.”

