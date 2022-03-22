English
    Ukraine announces no new agreements with Russia on corridors to evacuate civilians

    "We are focusing on evacuations from Mariupol," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

    Reuters
    March 22, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
    The Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the deployment of troops there.

    Ukraine said on Tuesday its efforts to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities were focused on the city of Mariupol but did not announce any new agreement with Russia to allow safe passage for trapped residents.

    She listed a number of places from where buses would try to evacuate civilians but Mariupol was not among them. She also made no mention of any new agreements with Russia on establishing "humanitarian corridors" to evacuate civilians.
