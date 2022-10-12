 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Ukraine accuses Russia of blocking diesel supplies to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters
Oct 12, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

The recently restored power has been cut again, forcing the plant to switch to emergency diesel generators, the U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said.

Representative Image

Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom on Wednesday accused Russia of not allowing the company's convoy of vehicles carrying diesel fuel to access the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after it lost power.

The recently restored power has been cut again, forcing the plant to switch to emergency diesel generators, the U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said.

Energoatom said there was a Russian missile strike on the plant. Reuters was not able to verify that report.

"Energoatom prepared and sent another batch of diesel fuel to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant," the company said in a statement. "However, as of 10:00 a.m. (0700GMT), the Russian side does not allow the company's convoy of vehicles to pass."

Petrol & Diesel Rates Today

Wednesday, 12th October, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Today
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Wednesday, 12th October, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Today
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show
Reuters
TAGS: #diesel #Russia #Ukraine #World News #Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
first published: Oct 12, 2022 02:29 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.