UK urges North Korea to take steps towards "irreversible denuclearisation"

Reuters
Sep 30, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST

"We urge North Korea to refrain from provocations and take concrete steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation," a statement from the British Foreign Office said.

Britain urged North Korea to return to dialogue with the United States on Friday, expressing concerns over the Asian country’s latest launch of ballistic missile tests.

"The UK is committed to peace on the Korean Peninsula, upholding the rules-based international system and securing an end to North Koreas unlawful activities."

 

first published: Sep 30, 2022 05:52 pm
