UK unveils £360 million science plan in pre-Budget growth push

Bloomberg
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

Under a 10-point Science and Technology Framework, a “coordinated cross-government approach” will drive innovation in “trailblazing” technologies like quantum and super computing, artificial intelligence and engineering biology.

Rishi Sunak Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committing more than £360 million to cutting-edge technologies under plans to make Britain a science “superpower” by the end of the decade, as he starts to sketch out his vision in the build-up to next week’s budget.

“The more we innovate, the more we can grow our economy, create the high-paid jobs of the future, protect our security, and improve lives across the country,” he said.

Sunak has made no secret of his desire to turn Britain into a hi-tech, high productivity economic powerhouse. The funding will be part of his growth strategy, with a focus on innovation and investment that will be fleshed out at the budget in nine days’ time.