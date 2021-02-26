English
UK top court says runaway schoolgirl who joined IS cannot return to Britain

Shamima Begum left London in 2015 when she was 15 and went to Syria via Turkey with two schoolfriends where she married an IS fighter.

Reuters
February 26, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST
A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State should not be allowed to return to Britain to challenge the government taking away her citizenship because she poses a security risk, the UK's Supreme Court ruled on February 26.

Begum, 21, who is being held in a detention camp in Syria, was stripped her of her British citizenship in 2019 but the Court of Appeal previously agreed she could only have a fair appeal of that decision if she were allowed back to Britain.

The British government had argued that the intelligence agencies concluded those who aligned with Islamic State posed a serious current risk to national security.

"If a vital public interest — in this case, the safety of the public — makes it impossible for a case to be fairly heard, then the courts cannot ordinarily hear it," the Supreme Court judges concluded.

Begum's case has been the subject of a heated debate in Britain, pitting those who say she forsook her right to citizenship by travelling to join IS against those who argue she should not be left stateless but rather face trial in Britain.

Reuters
TAGS: #Shamima Begum #Supreme Court #UK
first published: Feb 26, 2021 04:30 pm

