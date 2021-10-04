MARKET NEWS

UK to study Pandora tax revelations, says UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak

"I’ve seen these things overnight as well and it’s obviously tough for me to comment on them specifically given they’ve only just emerged, and of course HMRC will look through those to see if there’s anything we can learn,” Sunak told Sky News.

Reuters
October 04, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the country’s tax officials would look at a leak of financial documents that was published by news organizations that allegedly tie world leaders to concealed wealth.

Tags: #Britain #Pandora Papers #Rishi Sunak #World News
first published: Oct 4, 2021 12:18 pm

