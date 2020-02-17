UK to invest $1.6 billion in weather and climate supercomputer

The new supercomputer, which will be managed by the country's Met Office, will be used to help more accurately predict storms, select the most suitable locations for flood defences and predict changes to the global climate.
The British government will invest 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in what it says is the world's most powerful supercomputer to provide more accurate weather and climate forecasts.
The new supercomputer, which will be managed by the country's Met Office, will be used to help more accurately predict storms, select the most suitable locations for flood defences and predict changes to the global climate.
It will enable better forecasting for airports so they can plan for potential disruption and provide more detailed information for the energy sector so it can prevent potential energy blackouts and surges.
