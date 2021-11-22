MARKET NEWS

UK to host G7 foreign and development ministers on December 10-12

The summit will address issues including economic resilience post-COVID-19, global health and human rights, Britain’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

Reuters
November 22, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST
UK PM Boris Johnson (Image: AP)

UK PM Boris Johnson (Image: AP)

Britain will host foreign and development ministers from the G7 group of industrialised nations and from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit in Liverpool from December 10 to December 12, it said on Monday.

The summit will address issues including economic resilience post-COVID-19, global health and human rights, Britain’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

Among the ministers due to attend are those from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, it said, adding that it was the first inclusion of ASEAN countries at a G7 foreign ministers’ summit and this reflected "the UK’s growing Indo-Pacific tilt".

Britain holds the rotating presidency of the G7 in 2021 and has already hosted the COP climate summit in Glasgow this month and the G7 leaders’ summit in Carbis Bay in June.
Tags: #development ministers #G7 #UK #World News
first published: Nov 22, 2021 07:16 am

