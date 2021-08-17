MARKET NEWS

English
UK to boost aid to Afghanistan by around 10%

Raab said the aid budget will be reconfigured for development and humanitarian purposes in Afghanistan and that the Taliban will not get any of the money previously earmarked for security.

PTI
August 17, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST
Afghan children look at Canadian soldiers of the NATO-led coalition while they patrol in their compound in the Taliban stronghold of Zhari district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, March 19, 2009. (Image: Reuters)

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government plans to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, “probably by 10%.”

Raab said the aid budget will be reconfigured for development and humanitarian purposes in Afghanistan and that the Taliban will not get any of the money previously earmarked for security.

“I don't think we will condition the humanitarian relief we provide to ordinary Afghans on what the Taliban does,” he said.

Raab added that the aid would not be based on the Taliban meeting certain criteria, such as on governance.

That the British government is planning an “open-hearted” and “bespoke” asylum policy for Afghan citizens.

The details, he said, will be set out soon by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel.
PTI
Tags: #Afghanistan #Taliban #UK #World News
first published: Aug 17, 2021 03:23 pm

