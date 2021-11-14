MARKET NEWS

UK terror police probe fatal car explosion in Liverpool

Investigators believe the car involved was a taxi, which exploded shortly after pulling up at the hospital in northwest England.

AFP
November 14, 2021 / 10:28 PM IST
Representative image

British police said on Sunday that counter-terrorism officers were investigating a car explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital that left one person dead, although it has not been declared a terrorist incident.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life threatening," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

"We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation," it added.

Investigators believe the car involved was a taxi, which exploded shortly after pulling up at the hospital in northwest England.

Footage posted on social media showed thick black smoke pouring into the air outside the hospital.
Tags: #Liverpool #UK #World News
first published: Nov 14, 2021 10:27 pm

