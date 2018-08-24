UK teen's CV, savagely penned by her father, goes viral on Twitter

Moneycontrol News

When Lauren Moore, a teenager in England asked her dad to write her CV, she would never have imagined the CV would go viral on social media.

Her father predicted that she would fail in at least two subjects and under work experience, he added 'browsing Facebook' and 'not listening'.

For skills and personal qualities, he wrote 'a typical 16-year-old, someone who doesn’t care about anything, lazy, ignorant and rude.'



The moment Lauren shared it on Twitter, the CV grabbed a lot of attention, with many users finding it too amusing and interesting to ignore.

Twitter users stated that the CV is wonderfully written and labelled Lauren’s dad as “Father of the Year.” Some users said that given a chance, their fathers would also have written such things about them.

Many others have praised Lauren for sharing it on Twitter despite the fact that it may ruin her chances of getting a job anywhere.