App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK Supreme Court to rule on Boris Johnson's shutdown of Parliament

The case marks a historic confrontation between the prime minister, the courts, and Parliament over their rights and responsibilities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Britain's Supreme Court plans to give its verdict on September 24 on the legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of Parliament.

The case marks a historic confrontation between the prime minister, the courts, and Parliament over their rights and responsibilities.

Johnson has refused to say whether he will resign if he is found to have broken the law, or will seek to shut down Parliament again.

Close

Britain's highest court says it will announce the decision at 10:30 am (0930GMT) after holding three days of hearings last week before 11 judges.

related news

The court is deciding whether Johnson acted improperly by shutting down Parliament this month for five weeks before Britain's October 31 Brexit deadline, when the country is scheduled to leave the European Union.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Brexit #EU #Politics #UK #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.