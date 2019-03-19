App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

UK Speaker rules out third vote on PM Theresa May's Brexit deal

Bercow ruled that he would not allow another vote on the government motion if it remained "substantially the same" after it was defeated by a huge 230-vote margin in January and a smaller 149-vote margin last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May's crisis over the Brexit in the UK Parliament has worsened as House of Commons Speaker John Bercow disallowed any attempt to hold a third vote on her withdrawal agreement with the EU which has already been voted down by MPs twice.

Bercow ruled that he would not allow another vote on the government motion if it remained "substantially the same" after it was defeated by a huge 230-vote margin in January and a smaller 149-vote margin last week.

He said parliamentary conventions dating back to 1604 meant MPs could not be asked to vote on precisely the same subject twice, indicating that he had allowed the second vote as the government had claimed some changes to the controversial Irish backstop clause offered an improved deal for Britain's exit from the European Union (EU).

"It is a necessary rule to ensure the sensible use of the House's time and the proper respect for the decisions which it takes," he said.

related news

"If the government was to bring forward a new proposition that is neither the same, nor substantially the same as disposed of by March 10, this would be entirely in order," he said, adding that the new motion could not be "the same proposition or substantially the same proposition".

The Speaker, who is in charge of selecting the motions and amendments that the Commons votes on, said the second meaningful vote motion on May's Brexit deal held last week did not fall foul of parliamentary convention because it could be "credibly argued it was a different proposition" to that rejected on January 15 because of changes the government considered to be legally binding.

Bercow's latest ruling comes as a fresh blow to May, who had been hoping she may get third-time lucky if she could win over enough rebellious MPs by warning that Brexit itself was in jeopardy unless she can go back to the EU with a substantial deal in place.

She is set to head to Brussels later this week for a European Council summit where EU leaders will contemplate agreeing to an extension of the March 29 Brexit Day deadline.

May had been hoping to seek a short extension until June 30 if her withdrawal agreement had cleared the Commons in a third vote before that meeting.

However, the likelihood of the EU agreeing to a short extension under the current scenario will prove tricky, and any longer extension would mean the UK contesting the European Parliament elections scheduled towards the end of May.

The many opponents of the British PM's Brexit deal welcomed the Speaker's ruling, while others feared it had triggered a constitutional crisis just days ahead of the March 29 deadline.

While MPs have also voted against leaving the EU without a deal in place within that time-frame, March 29 remains the default exit date unless the economic bloc ratifies an extension and it is then voted into law in the UK.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 09:01 am

tags #Brexit #Theresa May #UK speaker #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Xavi Says 48-team Qatar World Cup Would be Too Long

L&T, Mindtree Shares Slip After 'Hostile Bid' for IT Firm

NC and Congress Hit Anantnag Bump on Road to Alliance in J&K

BJP is Trying to Turn Lok Sabha Polls Into 'Khaki Election', Says Shas ...

'Public Uproar' - Critics Round on Cannavaro over China Role

Sick of Pollution? This Remote Cape Offers Tourists 'World's Cleanest ...

DMK Assures Scrapping of NEET, Private Sector Quota in Manifesto

The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Will ...

IPL 2019: Buttler One of World's Most 'Destructive Batsmen' - Smith

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty pare gain to turn flat; Rcom up 1 ...

Shares of 2-wheeler makers fall amid reports of production cuts

Hotel Leela Venture hits upper circuit on asset sale to Brookfield

RCom jumps 10% as Anil Ambani clears Ericsson dues

Jacinda Ardern vows never to utter New Zealand shooter's name, says wo ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Naresh Goyal's personal ambition holds Jet Airways back from resurrect ...

In Meghalaya's patriarchy-infiltrated matrilineal society, women turn ...

Lucifer: Why Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial, starring Mohanlal, is ...

Special Olympics 2019: Usain Bolt’s invaluable tips help Jamaican s ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Redmi Go launch LIVE updates: Xiaomi's first Android Go smartphone com ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor go crazy on Ranveer Singh's song an ...

Tanushree Dutta will get justice for all her legal troubles this year, ...

Bruce Willis will have a peaceful year ahead, predict the stars
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.