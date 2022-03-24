English
    UK slaps more sanctions on Russian, Belarus entities

    Targets of the latest asset freeze includes Russian diamond giant Alrosa and shadowy mercenary group Wagner, as well as Polina Kovaleva -- the stepdaughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov -- and Sberbank chief executive Guerman Gref.

    AFP
    March 24, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

    Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

    Britain on Thursday slapped sanctions on 59 more Russians and entities and six Belarus entities in retaliation to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

    Targets of the latest asset freeze includes Russian diamond giant Alrosa and shadowy mercenary group Wagner, as well as Polina Kovaleva -- the stepdaughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov -- and Sberbank chief executive Guerman Gref.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    "Sixty-five entries have been added to the  Russia and Belarus financial sanction regimes and are now subject to an asset freeze," read a statement from the Treasury.

    The news comes ahead of an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson will commit to a new package to help Ukraine's fight against Russian forces.
    AFP
    #Russia #Russia Ukraine #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russian sanctions #UK #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 04:32 pm
