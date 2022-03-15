English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UK slaps heavy tariffs on Russian imports, including vodka

    "We want to cause maximum harm to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine while minimising the impact on UK businesses," the Department for International Trade said in a statement.

    AFP
    March 15, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST
    (Image: AP)

    (Image: AP)

    The UK government on Tuesday imposed an additional 35 percent import tariff on a swathe of Russian goods, including vodka, and banned exports of luxury products because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

    "We want to cause maximum harm to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine while minimising the impact on UK businesses," the Department for International Trade said.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    "Russian vodka is one of the iconic products affected by the tariff increases, while the export ban will likely affect luxury vehicles, high-end fashion and works of art."

    The list of goods covered by the additional tariffs include steel, wood, cereals, drinks, fur and white fish -- all worth around £900 million ($1.2 billion, 1.1 billion euros) a year.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The export ban will come into force shortly and will make sure oligarchs and other members of the elite, who have grown rich under President Putin's reign and support his illegal invasion, are deprived of access to luxury goods," the DIT said.

    The UK will also deny Russia and its ally Belarus access to Most Favoured Nation tariffs under World Trade Organization rules.

    "The UK is working with our international partners and is supporting the WTO to prevent those who fail to respect the rules-based international order from reaping its benefits," it said.
    AFP
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #UK #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 04:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.