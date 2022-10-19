 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK seeks to block Chinese recruitment of British military pilots

Reuters
Oct 19, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

The BBC reported on Tuesday that up to 30 former military pilots had gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army.

The Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday it was taking steps to stop China trying to recruit serving and former British military pilots to train Chinese armed forces.

We are taking decisive steps to stop Chinese recruitment schemes attempting to headhunt serving and former UK Armed Forces pilots to train People's Liberation Army personnel in the People's Republic of China," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

The department said it was "reviewing the use of confidentiality contracts and non-disclosure agreements", highlighted that all British military personnel were subject to secrecy laws, and said already-announced new legislation would also help address the situation.

