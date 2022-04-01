English
    UK says Ukraine has retaken villages of Sloboda, Lukashivka

    "Ukraine has also continued to make successful but limited counter attacks to the east and north east of Kyiv," Britain's Ministry of Defence said.

    Reuters
    April 01, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
    Service members of pro-Russian troops carry an anti-tank grenade launcher during fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 31, 2022. - Reuters

    Service members of pro-Russian troops carry an anti-tank grenade launcher during fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 31, 2022. - Reuters

    British military intelligence said on Friday Ukrainian forces have retaken the villages of Sloboda and Lukashivka to the south of Chernihiv and located along main supply routes between the city and Kyiv.

    "Ukraine has also continued to make successful but limited counter attacks to the east and north east of Kyiv," Britain's Ministry of Defence said.

    Chernihiv and Kyiv have been subjected to continued air and missile strikes despite Russian claims of reducing activity in these areas, the ministry added.
    Reuters
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 11:13 am
