UK says Ukraine has retaken villages of Sloboda, Lukashivka

Service members of pro-Russian troops carry an anti-tank grenade launcher during fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 31, 2022. - Reuters

British military intelligence said on Friday Ukrainian forces have retaken the villages of Sloboda and Lukashivka to the south of Chernihiv and located along main supply routes between the city and Kyiv.

"Ukraine has also continued to make successful but limited counter attacks to the east and north east of Kyiv," Britain's Ministry of Defence said.

Chernihiv and Kyiv have been subjected to continued air and missile strikes despite Russian claims of reducing activity in these areas, the ministry added.