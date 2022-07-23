English
    UK says Ukraine continues offensive against Russia in Kherson

    Heavy fighting has been taking place in the last 48 hours as Ukrainian forces continued their offensive against Russia in Kherson province, west of the Dnipro River, British military intelligence said on Saturday.

    Reuters
    July 23, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
    (Image: AP)

    Russian forces are using artillery fire along the Ingulets River, a tributary of the Dnipro, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said.

    ”Supply lines of the Russian forces west of the river are increasingly at risk,” the ministry said in an intelligence update.

    It added that additional Ukrainian strikes have caused further damage to the key Antonivsky Bridge, though Russia has conducted temporary repairs.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia Ukraine
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 01:55 pm
