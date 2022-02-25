English
    UK says Russian attack on Ukraine 'barbaric, unjustified'

    "Solidarity with @DmytroKuleba and the Ukrainian people. Putin's assault on Ukraine is barbaric, unjustified and shows a callous disregard for human life," Liz Truss said in a tweet.

    AFP
    February 25, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
    Smoke rose from cities, even well away from the country’s east, where conflict has simmered for years. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (Image: AP)

    British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Friday slammed Russia's attack on neighbouring Ukraine as "barbaric" and "unjustified" and reiterated her country's backing for Kyiv.

    "Solidarity with @DmytroKuleba and the Ukrainian people. Putin's assault on Ukraine is barbaric, unjustified and shows a callous disregard for human life," she said in a tweet.

    "We will continue to hold Putin to account and remain steadfast in our support."
