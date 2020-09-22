172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|uk-says-people-should-work-from-home-if-they-can-as-covid-19-spreads-5870751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UK says people should work from home if they can as COVID-19 spreads

"One of the things we are going to emphasise is that if it is possible for people to work from home, we are going to encourage them to do so," Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove told Sky. "There is going to be a shift in emphasis."

Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday advise that people should work from home if they can as part of a package of measures aimed at halting the swiftly accelerating second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"They are reluctant steps that we're taking, but they're absolutely necessary because as we were reminded yesterday and as you've been reporting the rate of infection is increasing, the number of people going to hospital is increasing, therefore we need to act," Gove said.
tags #coronavirus #World News

