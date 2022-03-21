English
    UK says bulk of Russian forces more than 25 kms from centre of Kyiv

    "Heavy fighting continues north of Kyiv," the Ministry of Defence said. "Forces advancing from the direction of Hostomel to the north-west have been repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance."

    Reuters
    March 21, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis: The clip of a Ukrainian woman's confrontation with Russian soldiers has millions of views on Twitter. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @BWhite)

    Russian forces advancing on Kyiv from the north-east have stalled and the bulk of its forces remain more than 25 kilometres from the centre of the city, British military intelligence said on Monday.

