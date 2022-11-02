English
    UK sanctions four Russian steel and petrochemical tycoons

    Reuters
    November 02, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
    Representative image

    The British government said on Wednesday that it had sanctioned four Russian steel and petrochemical tycoons in relation to the war in Ukraine.

    Those sanctioned included Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov, who Britain described as known associates of oligarch Roman Abramovich, who was himself sanctioned earlier this year.

    The pair were targeted for their involvement in the extractive, transport and construction sectors, Britain's Foreign Office said.

    "Today we are sanctioning an additional four oligarchs who rely on Putin for their positions of authority and in turn fund his military machine," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

    "By targeting these individuals, we are ramping up the economic pressure on Putin and will continue to do so until Ukraine prevails."
