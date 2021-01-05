MARKET NEWS

UK rolls out $6.2 billion of business support for new lockdown

Here are the details of the new support to help business survive a new COVID-19 national lockdown.

Reuters
January 05, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Britain will make 4.6 billion pounds ($6.2 billion) worth of grants and financial support available to companies in sectors such as hospitality, retail and leisure to try to help them survive a new COVID-19 national lockdown.

Below are details of the new support:

- One-off top up grants will be given worth up to 9,000 pounds per property to help businesses through to the spring.

- The per-property support is expected to benefit over 600,000 business properties, worth 4 billion pounds in total across all nations of the United Kingdom.

- A 594 million pound discretionary fund will also support other impacted businesses.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

- The support comes in addition to 1.1 billion pounds of grant funding for Local Authorities, and Local Restriction Support Grants worth up to 3,000 pounds a month and extension of the job furlough scheme.

- Business support is a devolved matter in the United Kingdom, meaning the governments in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales can direct the funding.

- The Scottish government will receive 375 million pounds, the Welsh government will receive 227 million pounds and the Northern Ireland Executive will receive 127 million pounds.

- Finance minister Rishi Sunak said: "This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Health #Rishi Sunak #United Kingdom #World News
first published: Jan 5, 2021 04:00 pm

