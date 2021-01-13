MARKET NEWS

UK registers daily record of 1,564 Covid-19 deaths

The latest figures take the total mortality count to 84,767, among the highest rates in Europe alongside Italy.

AFP
January 13, 2021 / 10:02 PM IST

Britain on Wednesday announced another 1,564 virus fatalities, a daily record and the first time the death toll has surpassed 1,500 in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began.

The latest figures take the total mortality count to 84,767, among the highest rates in Europe alongside Italy. The UK registered another 47,525 new infections as total cases climbed to 3,211,576.

 
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID19 #United Kingdom
first published: Jan 13, 2021 10:02 pm

