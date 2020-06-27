UK ready to quit European Union on 'Australia terms' if no Brexit deal, says PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki that Britain will be ready to quit its transitional arrangements with the European Union "on Australia terms" if no deal on their future relationship is reached. Britain left the bloc on January 31. A transition period, during which Britain remains in the European single market and customs union, expires on December 31 and the pressure is mounting on the Prime Minister to agree to a free trade deal before then.

With the two sides still far apart, a round of "intensified negotiations" is due to start next week. "He (Johnson) said the UK would negotiate constructively but would be equally ready to leave the transition period on Australia terms if an agreement could not be reached," Johnson's Downing Street office said in a statement.

Australia does not have a comprehensive trade agreement with the EU. Much of EU-Australia trade follows default World Trade Organisation rules, though specific agreements are in place for certain goods.

(With Reuters inputs)