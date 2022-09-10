English
    UK Prime Minister Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III

    Making a new vow when the monarch changes, is not a legal requirement, but all 650 lawmakers will have a chance to retake the oath in the coming days if they wish.

    PTI
    September 10, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST

    Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her government have taken oaths of loyalty to King Charles III in the House of Commons.

    House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was the first to pledge that he will bear true allegiance to his Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, followed by the longest-serving lawmakers and the prime minister.

    All lawmakers pledge allegiance to the monarch after they are elected. Making a new vow when the monarch changes, is not a legal requirement, but all 650 lawmakers will have a chance to retake the oath in the coming days if they wish. Normal parliamentary business has been suspended during a period of mourning for the queen. The House of Commons is holding a rare Saturday session so that lawmakers can pay tribute to the late monarch.
