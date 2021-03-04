English
UK police rule out criminal inquiry into 1995 Princess Diana interview

Princess Diana's interview with journalist Martin Bashir, watched by more than 20 million viewers in Britain, shocked the nation when she admitted to an affair and gave other intimate details of her failed marriage to heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles.

Reuters
March 04, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST
British police said on Thursday they had ruled out a criminal investigation into the famous 1995 BBC interview with the late Princess Diana after complaints from her brother that she had been tricked into taking part with the use of forged documents.

Last November, her brother Charles Spencer said the BBC had failed to apologise for what he said were forged documents and "other deceit" which led him to introduce Diana to Bashir.

"In recent months the Metropolitan Police Service received correspondence alleging unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995," Commander Alex Murray said in a statement.

He said the issue had been assessed by specialist officers and they had been given extensive legal advice.

"Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations. No further action will be taken," Murray said.
