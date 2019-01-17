UK PM Theresa May to miss Davos to focus on Brexit: Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May will miss next week's annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos to focus on Brexit negotiations, sending ministers in her place, Downing Street said on Thursday.
British Prime Minister Theresa May will miss next week's annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos to focus on Brexit negotiations, sending ministers in her place, Downing Street said on Thursday."She will not be going to Davos. She will be focussed on matters here," May's spokeswoman said, adding that "there will be government ministers attending."
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 09:57 pm