App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

UK PM Theresa May promises no Brexit talk at EU-Arab League summit

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 and no divorce agreement is yet in place.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

British Prime Minister Theresa May is heading to a summit of EU and Arab League leaders in Egypt this weekend, but will not try to hijack the gathering with Brexit talks, officials insisted on February 20.

The two-day first-ever summit between the European Union and the League of Arab States, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, starts on February 24.

A senior British government official insisted May would not attempt to talk Brexit with fellow European leaders, more than 20 of whom are expected to attend.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 and no divorce agreement is yet in place. May was in Brussels on Wednesday for talks.

"There are important shared challenges to discuss with the League of Arab States like security cooperation," the official told reporters.

"This is not a meeting about Brexit and the prime minister is not going to seek to turn it into one.

"At summits, the PM always holds a series of bilateral meetings and conversations and she will, of course, continue to engage her fellow leaders in relation to Brexit.

"But this isn't a European Council meeting and it isn't somewhere that European Council decisions are going to be made."

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whose country is at the heart of the current dispute between London and Brussels, is expected to take part in the summit.

EU President Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will also attend.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 07:50 am

tags #Brexit #EU #Politics #UK #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.