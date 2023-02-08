 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

UK PM says 'nothing is off the table' for Ukraine including fighter jets

AFP
Feb 08, 2023 / 11:57 PM IST

Fighter jets for Ukraine were "part of the conversation", Sunak told a joint news conference with Zelensky, who confirmed he would be joining an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hold a press conference at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset in southern England on February 8, 2023. Zelensky used a visit to London to urge allies to send combat aircraft to his war-torn country, which Britain said it would consider in the "long term". PETER NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday "nothing is off the table" in terms of military aid for Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelensky stepped up his demands for help ahead of talks with EU leaders.

Fighter jets for Ukraine were "part of the conversation", Sunak told a joint news conference with Zelensky, who confirmed he would be joining an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

After talks in London and a landmark speech by Zelensky to the UK parliament, the two leaders inspected Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in southwest England to operate British Challenger 2 tanks.

Thanking Sunak for the UK help, Zelensky appealed also for long-range missiles ahead of the EU summit.