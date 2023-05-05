English
    UK PM Rishi Sunak says not seen report into BBC Chairman Richard Sharp breaching rules

    Asked during a visit to Scotland on Friday if Sharp's successor should be a non-political appointment, Sunak said he was focussed on talking to people in Scotland.

    Reuters
    May 05, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he had not seen the report into BBC Chairman Richard Sharp who resigned after an independent report found he breached rules for public appointments.

    Asked during a visit to Scotland on Friday if Sharp's successor should be a non-political appointment, Sunak said he was focussed on talking to people in Scotland.

    "We are jumping ahead a bit, there is an established appointments process for all of these things and it will be right that we turn to that when the time is right," he told reporters.

