English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Market Live: US Fed Rate Hike's Impact On Indian Equities
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UK PM Rishi Sunak plans anti-strike laws to protect lives, jobs

    In an interview to the newspaper, Sunak said he hopes that union leaders can see that it is not right to cause disruptions to many people, particularly at Christmas time.

    Reuters
    December 15, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST
    Rishi Sunak (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Rishi Sunak (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning to introduce anti-strike laws to protect lives and livelihoods, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

    In an interview to the newspaper, Sunak said he hopes that union leaders can see that it is not right to cause disruptions to many people, particularly at Christmas time.

    "But I'm prepared to introduce new legislation next year to protect people's lives and minimise the disruption on their livelihoods. And that's something we are working on at pace," Sunak told Daily Mail.
    Reuters
    Tags: #jobs #Rishi Sunak #World News
    first published: Dec 15, 2022 07:19 am