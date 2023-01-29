UK PM Rishi Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi after breach of ministerial code

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi from government on Sunday after an independent investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code.
"Following the completion of the Independent Advisers investigation the findings of which he has shared with us both it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code," Sunak said in a letter to Zahawi.
"As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majestys Government."