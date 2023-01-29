UK PM Rishi Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi after breach of ministerial code

NADHIM ZAHAWI (Source: Reuters)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi from government on Sunday after an independent investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code.

"Following the completion of the Independent Advisers investigation  the findings of which he has shared with us both  it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code," Sunak said in a letter to Zahawi.

"As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majestys Government."