    UK PM Rishi Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi after breach of ministerial code

    "Following the completion of the Independent Advisers investigation  the findings of which he has shared with us both  it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code," Sunak said in a letter to Zahawi.

    Reuters
    January 29, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
    NADHIM ZAHAWI (Source: Reuters)

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi from government on Sunday after an independent investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code.

    "As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majestys Government."