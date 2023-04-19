 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK PM Rishi Sunak declares wife Akshatas shares after probe

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

The publication of the list came in the wake of a parliamentary watchdog probe opened by the UKs Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards last week to determine if the British Indian leader had been open and frank in his obligation under the parliamentary Code of Conduct.

Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's register of ministerial interests was published by the UK Cabinet Office on Wednesday, revealing his wife Akshata Murtys shares in a childcare agency which could benefit from a policy in last month's Budget.

Now, a full List of Ministers Interests published online reveals Sunaks reference to his wifes interests as well under a section entitled Relevant interests of spouse partner or close family member".

The Prime Ministers wife is a venture capital investor. She owns a venture capital investment company, Catamaran Ventures UK Limited, and a number of direct shareholdings, reads the register.