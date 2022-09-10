English
    UK PM Liz Truss, PM Narendra Modi agree on vital importance of bilateral ties in phone call

    The leaders acknowledged the grief felt by the many people of the UK and India, and paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen's lifetime of service

    PTI
    September 10, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST
    Representative image

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and agreed on the vital importance of the India-UK bilateral relationship.

    In their first phone call since Truss assumed office earlier this week, Modi conveyed his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of all Indians and paid tribute to the 96-year-old late monarch's lifetime of service. The two leaders said they looked forward to meeting in person in the near future.

    The UK Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon, following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, Downing Street said in a readout of the phone call. "The UK Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for his heartfelt condolences, which he said were on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians. The leaders acknowledged the grief felt by the many people of the UK and India, and paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen's lifetime of service, the statement said.

    The two agreed on the vital importance of the UK-India relationship and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future, it added.
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 07:48 pm
