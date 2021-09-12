MARKET NEWS

English
UK PM Johnson to address parliament on COVID-19, BBC reporter says

"The prime minister is expected to address both parliament and a news conference on Tuesday about the government's plan for managing Covid through the autumn and winter," BBC reporter Chris Mason said on Twitter.

Reuters
September 12, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address parliament and hold a news conference on Tuesday about how to manage COVID-19 through the winter, a BBC reporter said on Saturday.

"The prime minister is expected to address both parliament and a news conference on Tuesday about the government's plan for managing Covid through the autumn and winter," BBC reporter Chris Mason said on Twitter.

"Officials are exploring contingency plans for what might become necessary if pressure on hospitals in England were to grow, such as the use of facemasks or working from home if possible."
Reuters
first published: Sep 12, 2021 09:37 am

