UK PM Johnson continues self-isolation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he would continue his self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, following a week of staying at home and working remotely.
"In my own case, although I'm feeling better and I have done my seven days of isolation, alas, I still have one of the minor symptoms... a temperature, so in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes," he said in a video message on Twitter.
First Published on Apr 3, 2020 06:25 pm