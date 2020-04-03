App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK PM Johnson continues self-isolation

"In my own case, although I'm feeling better and I have done my seven days of isolation, alas, I still have one of the minor symptoms... a temperature, so in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes," he said in a video message on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he would continue his self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, following a week of staying at home and working remotely.

"In my own case, although I'm feeling better and I have done my seven days of isolation, alas, I still have one of the minor symptoms... a temperature, so in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes," he said in a video message on Twitter.

Follow our full coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Boris Johnson #coronavirus #World News

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.