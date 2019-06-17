App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 08:48 AM IST | Source: Reuters

UK PM front-runner Boris Johnson pledges to "end the digital divide" by 2025

Using his column in the Telegraph newspaper, Johnson, who was criticised for missing the first television debate on Sunday with the other contenders for Conservative Party leader, said he would speed up the rollout of full fibre broadband.

Boris Johnson, the front-runner to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, pledged on Sunday to "end the digital divide" in Britain with the rollout of full fibre broadband by 2025.

Using his column in the Telegraph newspaper, Johnson, who was criticised for missing the first television debate on Sunday with the other contenders for Conservative Party leader, said he would speed up the rollout of full fibre broadband.

"The government has just set a new target for the 100 per cent roll-out of full fibre broadband â€“ by 2033! ... As a deadline, that is laughably unambitious," he wrote.

"Let's say goodbye to the UK's manana approach to broadband and unleash full fibre for all by 2025."

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 08:38 am

tags #World News

