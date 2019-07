UK PM candidate Boris Johnson urges tax on global tech giants

Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to replace Theresa May as British Prime Minister, said on July 5 the government had to find a way to tax global technology giants on their income.

"I think it's deeply unfair that high street businesses are paying tax through the nose... whereas the internet giants, the FAANGs -- Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google -- are paying virtually nothing," Johnson said at a leadership hustings event in York, northern England.

"We've got to find a way of taxing the internet giants on their income, because at the moment it is simply unfair."