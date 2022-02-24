English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UK PM Boris Johnson vows massive sanctions against Russia

    Western nations are expected to announce coordinated sanctions after earlier this week imposing a limited initial package that was criticised by some as a weak response to Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

    Reuters
    February 24, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST
    UK PM Boris Johnson (Image: AP)

    UK PM Boris Johnson (Image: AP)

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain and its allies would unleash a massive package of economic sanctions to hobble the Russian economy after the Kremlin launched an all-out invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday.

    Western nations are expected to announce coordinated sanctions after earlier this week imposing a limited initial package that was criticised by some as a weak response to Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

    "Today, in concert with our allies, we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy," Johnson said in a televised address to the nation.

    He said the West must end its reliance on Russian oil and gas which had given Russian President Vladimir Putin a grip over Western politics.

    "Our mission is clear: diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually military, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure."

    Close

    Related stories

    In earlier comments on Twitter, the British leader called the invasion a "catastrophe" for Europe, and said he would talk to other G7 group of rich nations.

    "I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible," he said.

    Foreign minister Liz Truss said she had summoned the Russian ambassador to explain Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

    Britain, like the United States and European Union, had threatened to impose tougher sanctions on Russia if it invaded Ukraine, a move Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier said Moscow would never do.

    On Wednesday, Johnson told finance chiefs he wanted to impose the "toughest possible next tranche" of sanctions on Russia, an action he described as being able to "make a difference and change the outcome".

    In his address on Thursday, he told Russians he did not believe the invasion was being carried out in their name, while he vowed to support Ukraine until the flame of freedom "burns bright again".

    "I don't believe that the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians and their passionate belief that their country should be free," he said.

    "I say to the British people, and all who have heard the threats from Putin against those who stand with Ukraine: We will of course, do everything to keep our country safe."
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 06:13 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.